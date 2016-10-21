Oil subsidy cut neutral for plantations sector

KUCHING: Analysts believe the reported subsidies cut for cooking oil will have a very neutral impact on the plantation industry and its players.

According to news reports, subsidies for cooking oil is expected to be removed in stages beginning next month as part of the government subsidy rationalisation plan.

The research arm of TA Securities Holdings Bhd (TA Securities) also pointed out that the demand for cooking oil will not likely decline as it is a necessity in every household.

“We believe the demand for cooking oil is unlikely to shrink as it is a necessity for every household,” it esplained in its note on the issue.

“It may have a short-term stocking-up effect now and off-loading later but the overall demand is expected to normalise after that.”

On firms that might be affected, it note that Sime Darby Bhd (Sime Darby) and Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) are the only listed cooking oil producers locally.

“According to Sime Darby, the earnings contribution from the cooking oil division is minimal and most of its cooking oils are selling at wholesale prices,” it observed.

Sime Darby’s mid and downstream operations contributed about RM241.6 million or circa eight per cent of the group’s total operating profit in financial year 2017 (FY16).

Meanwhile for FGV, it said that it has three cooking oil brands in the market namely Saji, Tiara and Tiga Udang under its Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sub-cluster, Delima Oil Products Sdn Bhd.

Among the three, the research team said Saji is the most popular brand and currently available in three package sizes: 1kg, 2kg and5 kg.

The FMCG sub-cluster’s bottomline profit before tax was RM14.3 million or circa four per cent of the group’s total PBT in FY15.