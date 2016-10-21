PBDS Baru suspects MyKad delay a political ploy

KUCHING: Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS) claimed that National Registration Department’s (NRD) procrastination in issuing MyKad to Dayak applicants with sufficient proof of their nationality is a political ploy to delay their registration as voters.

As a result these applicants would be denied of their voting rights, PBDS suggested through their press statement on Wednesday.

“It is a known fact that not less than five hundred thousand Dayak are yet to register as voters and most of them probably could not do so due to not having their own MyKad.

The NRD should solve this matter soon because there are so many unregistered voters throughout Sarawak, partly because the majority are actually rural people without MyKads.”

The statement added while denying adult Dayaks their MyKads prevented them from registering as voters, Dayak children without birth certificates and MyKad suffer more grievously from this predicament as they cannot go to school,

“Those without MyKad also can’t work and have to pay much more for medical treatment like a foreigner.

Most rural Dayaks without MyKads are even afraid to go to any urban area, worrying that they would be accused by Immigration officers of being illegal immigrants.”

The Dayak-based opposition party also asked the National Registration Department what had done to solve the issue which was highlighted in their past press statement on Aug 15.

“Based on recent statements about the complaint put forward by a group of Sarawak Orang Asal who claimed that until today, there were still around 20,000 of them living without birth certificates or even identity cards,”

“Why is the issue unresolved till now? What is there more to provide when all the necessary evidence and testimonies from next of kin have been submitted to get their citizenship? ” PBDS Supreme Council member Bobby William was quoted as saying in the press statement.

“What is the point of publishing statements about setting up of a rural mobile NRD stattions to settle rural citizenship when there is no movement or development being carried out at all until today?” he asked.