Pelagus longhouses get MRP grants totalling RM94,400

James Ling, reporters@theborneopost.com
Nyabong cuts a ribbon to launch the event at Rumah Bujoh.

KAPIT: A total of 15 longhouses in the Pelagus constituency received minor rural project (MRP) grants totalling RM94,400 recently.

Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang presented the grants to the village security and development committees (JKKKs) of Kerangan Bangat Ulu, Kerangan Bangat Ili, Nanga Baki Batang Rajang, Nanga Stapang Ulu, Nanga Benin Ulu, Nanga Benin Ili, Nanga Benin Tengah, Encheremin Ili, Encheremin Ulu, Encheremin Tengah, Sungai Kapit Ulu, Nanga Sama Merit, Nanga Plak Bena, Pulau Pisang Ulu and Sungai Aya Batang Rajang.

Nyabong thanked Pelagus voters for supporting Barisan Nasional (BN) and electing him as their assemblyman.

“I’ll live up to your expectations to deliver MRP projects during my tenure of office as Pelagus assemblyman,” he said during the presentation event at Rumah Bujoh, Batang Rajang.

He added that his priority is to further develop infrastructure in Pelagus and improve the socioeconomic status of the people.

