PRS reiterates stance against proposed Hudud Bill

KUCHING: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing reiterated his party’s stance that it will not support the proposed Hudud Bill which will be tabled by president of PAS Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang in the current Parliament sitting.

He said he had instructed his party’s six members of parliament to vote against the Bill.

“Our party’s stance is very clear. We are not going to support the ‘hudud’ motion by PAS president in the current Parliament sitting,” Masing told The Borneo Post yesterday.

“We would like to insist that Sarawak, as one of the partners in the Malaysia Agreement of 1963 (MA63), together with Malaya and Sabah go back to the discussion table once again to review the MA63 as the hudud law was not part of the deal when we formed the Federation, and as such is not included in the Federal Constitution.

“It is clearly stated in the Federal Constitution that Islam is just the official religion of the Federation,” he stressed.

The Deputy Chief Minister pointed out that the country could not have two sets of justice systems to govern its people.

“There is no country in the world which is practising two sets of justice systems. So, I don’t think it will work in Malaysia as a plural society,” he reiterated.

Masing was commenting on Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s comment that he would not be able to state whether Umno MPs would support Abdul Hadi’s motion to pass the Bill.

“According to Parliamentary rules, the matter is listed fourth on the order paper and it is within the speaker’s powers to decide on this. We leave it to the speaker,” Ahmad Zahid told a press conference at Parliament lobby two days ago.

When pressed again for an answer, Ahmad Zahid said that the matter would be decided by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who is also Umno president.

Thus far, Umno’s support for the Hudud Bill proposed by Abdul Hadi who is the president of PAS – aimed at increasing the scope of the Syariah Court’s powers – has been ambivalent.

However, a number of their BN coalition allies have publicly stated that they would not support the bill.

Abdul Hadi’s Bill has been a controversy since he tabled a private member’s bill on March 19 last year to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965.

Presently, the law limits the sentencing power of the Syariah Courts to RM5,000 fine, six lashes and three years’ jail.

By lifting these limits, the Syariah Courts in Kelantan and Terengganu would be able to impose capital punishment introduced in 1993 and 2003 respectively, when PAS ruled the two states.