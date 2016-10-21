PTA urged to help increase school enrolment

MARUDI: Members of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of SK Rumah Gudang near here and the school authority were urged to encourage more children to study at the school.

The call was made by a councillor of Marudi District Council, TR Jimbau Ena, when declaring open the Annual Sport Meets of SK Rumah Gudang at the school field yesterday morning.

He said presently the school had an enrolment of 51 pupils and 12 children at the pre-school from Rumah Lansam, Sg Dabai.

He told them that they could get children from neighbouring longhouses at Sg Selijau, Sg Ridan and Sg Pasir.

“I remember SRK Rumah Gudang had more than 70 pupils when it was opened in 1973, with Ngau Ding Ngau as the first headmaster,” Jimbau recalled.

On the sports meet, Jimbau said it was a good way to develop love for sports and physical exercise among the pupils.

He said sports and regular exercise help to develop healthy minds and bodies.

He also said if they excelled in the meet they would be selected to compete at the inter-zone Baram district-level MSSR sports carnival next year where they could meet pupils from other schools and establish close relationship with them.

The pupils were divided into three teams – Boiboiboy House (Red), Papa Zola House (Blue) and Adudu House (Green).

The march-past competition was won by Boiboiboy House. In second and third places respectively were Papa Zola House and Adudu House.

Adudu House was champion in the Best Decorated Camp competition. Papa Zola House was second while Boiboiboy House was third. SK Rumah Gudang headmistress Sarimah Hamid also spoke at the event.

Present were TR Adam Onggie and several members of the school’s PTA.