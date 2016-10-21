Puma launches Forever Faster 2 Concept store in Kuching

KUCHING: Global sports brand Puma launched Southeast Asia’s first-ever Forever Faster 2 Concept store in Malaysia after selecting Kuching as the location for it.

Puma’s decision to launch the store in Sarawak Plaza, Kuching is a welcome call as it coincides with the recent signing of local Sarawakian track and field athlete Quek Lee Yong as a Friend of Puma.

Quek who broke one of Sarawak’s oldest track and field records in the 400m hurdles race last year was present at the store’s launch yesterday together with Puma South East Asia general manager Philippe Le-Bretton and Lea Sports Centre Sdn Bhd managing director Raymond Sim.

Quek first shot to national prominence at the age of 18 when he clocked 52.45 seconds in the 400m hurdles to break one of Sarawak’s oldest track and field records at the fifth Commonwealth Youth Games in Apia, Samoa last year.

Having won numerous competitions in the past, Quek has since gone on to become one of the most promising athletes in the country.

The Sarawakian runner is the third Malaysian athlete to be signed as part of the Puma Friends initiative, with Puma already signing sprint duo Badrul Hisyam Abdul Manap and national 100m record holder Khairul Hafiz Jantan earlier this year.

Quek is the first athlete from Borneo to be signed under the Puma Friends Malaysia programme.

The Forever Faster 2 Concept store was designed to showcase the fusion of performance and lifestyle and follow Puma’s passion for sports and to be Forever Faster.

While being inspirational and sport-focused, Puma’s store at Sarawak Plaza will sport a modern and cool outlook with the highlight being the store’s instantly visible Footwear Wall, underlining Puma’s strong heritage as a footwear company and looks to tell stories behind their product.

Also present were Sarawak Economic Development Corporation general manager Soedirman Aini, Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism state deputy director Abd Hafidz A Rahim and Sara Urusharta Sdn Bhd general manager Alan Poh.