Rush to buy cooking oil as end of subsidy looms

KUCHING: Cooking oil has been become the hottest item among consumers following the announcement of the removal its subsidy.

Sarawak Federation of Coffeeshops and Restaurants Owners’ Association deputy chairman Tong Ing Kok said the rush to buy cooking oil has started since yesterday morning.

“My staff went to buy some cooking oil today and found out that price of cooking oil will be increased on Nov 1.

“Some places either have run out of subsidised cooking oil or if there is stock each customer is entitled only to one packet,” Tong who is also Sibu Coffeeshops and Restaurants Owners’ Association chairman told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He said the government should be held responsible for the panic created by this sudden announcement.

“How can the government just make a bombshell announcement like this? We are all shocked.”

Tong said the subsidy removal should be done by lifting a certain percentage of subsidy first and later another percentage to soften the impact.

“There will be a chain reaction to the ending of the subsidy. With the price increase for cooking oil, increase of prices for other products will definitely follow,” said Tong.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Federation of Coffeeshops and Restaurants Owners’ Association chairman Hii Hung Yii said customers would be the first to suffer the effects of the increased price of cooking oil.

He said cooking oil is a big chunk of restaurant operating expenses and the rise of cooking oil price will definitely increase the charges of restaurants.

“Cooking oil takes up about 20 per cent of our daily expenses. The increase in its price will definitely increase the prices of dishes and food sold in restaurants. In terms of the increase percentage, I am not sure yet.”

“We will call for a meeting to discuss the issue and see how the ending of cooking oil subsidy will impact our industry before I can tell how much is the percentage of increase on food offered in restaurants,” said Hii who is also Bintulu Coffeeshops and Restaurants Owners’ Association chairman. According to Malaysian Edible Oil Manufacturers’ Association, cooking oil subsidies will be removed with the exception of 1kg poly bags and 5 kg bottle from Nov 1. However, the move will increase the price of 1 kg poly bag cooking oil from RM2.50 to RM2.90 and 5 kg bottle, from RM13.35 to RM15.25.

And by next year, effective Jan 1, the subsidy on 5 kg bottle cooking oil will also be removed.