Sabah sees renewable energy as way out of poverty and achieving economic growth

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah sees renewable energy (RE) production as a sustainable way to provide energy access to the people, while promoting efforts at eradicating poverty, achieving social progress and economic growth.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman said initiatives to provide the necessary infrastructure for clean and reliable electricity supply can also benefit locals in terms of job opportunities.

“The state government has been exploring the implementation of RE, especially hydro and solar power in rural areas, since the late 70s. The construction of the Pangi Hydro Dam and other hydro, solar related projects are benefitting communities who live deep in the rural heartland,” he said, when opening a seminar on RE titled, “Energy Access for Poverty Eradication” yesterday.

The text of his speech was delivered by State Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department, Datuk Edward Yong Oui Fah.

Musa also said the state government had identified multiple sites around Sabah suitable for the development of small hydroelectric plants under 30 megawatts.

This initiative was carried out through the state government’s investment arm, Warisan Harta Sdn Bhd, with the cooperation of the State Economic Planning Unit and the private sector, he said.

The Chief Minister also commended work done by non-government organisations (NGOs) to bring micro RE projects to communities who live far away from the main power grid lines.

“I wish to congratulate the Sabah Women Entrepreneurs and Professionals Association (SWEPA) for its success with the SWEPA Barefoot Solar Project 2.0 at Kampung Sonsogon Magandai in Kota Marudu (about 131 km from here),” he said, adding, it had benefitted 100 households.

Musa also said it was imperative for the government to take the necessary approach to engage with local NGOs and rural communities to identify the best solutions in providing energy supply. — Bernama