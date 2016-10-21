Samsung Galaxy Note 7 found emitting smoke at Japan airport

TOKYO: Japan’s transport ministry said Friday that a Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone belonging to a foreign passenger was found emitting smoke at Kansai International Airport in western Japan earlier this week.

No one was injured in the incident, China’s Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the ministry, the smartphone started to emit smoke around 12:30 pm on Tuesday, shortly after its owner tried to detach the battery at a security check point for international flights.

It is believed to be the first such incidence in Japan, though a series of similar incidents had been reported overseas with the Galaxy Note 7.

The South Korean electronics giant has halted production and sale of this specific model of smartphone which has not been sold in Japan.

Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has prohibited passengers from bringing this specific model of phones aboard airplanes since Oct 15. – Bernama