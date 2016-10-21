Saudi’s first global bonds worth US$17.5 billion — Official Media

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s first international bond offering totalled US$17.5 billion and was nearly four times oversubscribed, official media said early yesterday, confirming the strong buyer interest which analysts expected.

“The total sum of the first offering was US$17.5 billion,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The total subscription requests for these bonds amounted to US$67 billion dollars (251.3 billion Saudi riyals)”.

A source involved in the operation on Wednesday confirmed that “the terms have been launched,”, and Saudi has divided the total into three tranches with maturities of five, ten and thirty years, respectively, tailor-made for the American market.

However, investor interest in the issue extends well beyond the United States, the source said.

The Saudi issue will be bigger than many analysts had expected.

It will be the largest ever from an emerging-market nation, Bloomberg News said.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, projected a budget deficit of US$87 billion this year after a fall in oil revenues, which still account for most of its income.

To cover the shortfall, Saudi Arabia is re-orienting its economy by imposing unprecedented subsidy cuts and slowing government projects.

In September it cut cabinet ministers’ salaries, among other measures.

The kingdom last week began meetings with potential investors ahead of the bond issue.

According to sources cited by Bloomberg News, it is pricing the five-year bonds to yield about 140 basis points over US Treasuries.

Christopher Dembik, global head of macroeconomic research at France’s Saxo Bank, told AFP on Wednesday that the offer “is going to arouse strong interest on the part of investors” who are desperately looking for yield.

The Saudi offer “will be certainly slightly above that of its neighbours because of its less favourable sovereign debt rating and a recent global trend towards higher sovereign rates,” he said.

Saudi Arabia has already issued domestic bonds but that has led to a tightening of bank liquidity, according to Patrick Dennis, lead Middle East economist at Oxford Economics in London.

“So that’s the main reason why they’re now borrowing overseas,” he told AFP.

Saudi banks’ loan-to-deposit ratio rose for the fifth consecutive month in August, reaching 90.8 per cent, because of faster growth in credit relative to deposits, Riyadh’s Jadwa Investment said in a report this month.

Borrowing abroad also reduces the drain on the kingdom’s foreign reserves, Dennis said. — AFP