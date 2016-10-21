Sarawak 

Search on for octogenarian

Members of the Civil Defence Force and others discussing plans on the rescue mission.

SIBU: The search-and-rescue mission for the missing octogenarian at Nanga Skuau in Stapang entered its second day yesterday.

Chaing Segat, 69, from Rumah Banying, Nanga Skuau, Stapang, went missing from his house at about 6am last Sunday.

Yesterday, about 30 people, including rescuers from the police, the Civil Defence Force, Rela and members of the public continued to comb the areas surrounding Ng Skuau to look for him.However, despite the intense search, the search-and-rescue teams have yet to locate the missing man.

