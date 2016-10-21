SEB CEO receives Brand Icon Leadership Award

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy Group CEO Datuk Torstein Dale Sjotveit was recognised as a transformational corporate leader when he was presented with the Brand Icon Leader award at the 2016 Brand Laureate Awards held in Kuala Lumpur recently.

The Transformational Corporate Leader Brand Icon Leadership Award recognises corporate leaders who have made groundbreaking changes to their organisations. It also represents leadership that transcends challenges and lifts their organisations to a higher plateau.

The ceremony was attended by captains of industry, corporate leaders and thought leaders, aimed at giving recognition on brand achievements in Malaysia and beyond. Syarikat SESCO Berhad CEO, Lau Kim Swee, represented Datuk Torstein to receive the award on his behalf.

Commenting on the award, Datuk Torstein said, “I share this award with the Sarawak Energy team who were willing to be transformed. It is an honour to be recognised by a prestigious international organisation such as Asia Pacific Brands Foundation. The BrandLaureate awards is the epitome of brand recognition within the Asia Pacific region and this award gives us pride as it acknowledges the progress that Sarawak Energy has made in recent years.

“My tribute to all Sarawak Energy staff who have worked hard with me in our transformational journey. This is also made possible with the support and guidance from the Chairman and members of the Board, the State Government and the Chief Minister of Sarawak. Thank you.”

Earlier this year, Sarawak Energy was also honoured for its commitment in pursuing brand excellence when the company won the Most Sustainable Brand Award 2015-2016.

Recipients of The BrandLaureate Award are market leaders with an international footprint.

The award is an acknowledgement of Sarawak Energy’s brand emergence in the region and its positive brand culture.