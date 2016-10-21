Sarawak 

SEB CEO receives Brand Icon Leadership Award

Lau Kim Swee, CEO of Sesco receiving the ‘Most Sustainable Brand’ award on behalf of Datuk Torstein Dale Sjotveit from Chairman of the Asia Pacific Brands Foundation Tan Sri Rainer Althoff (second left) and President of the BrandLaureate Dr KK Johan (right) at the The BrandLaureate Awards.

Lau Kim Swee, CEO of Sesco receiving the ‘Most Sustainable Brand’ award on behalf of Datuk Torstein Dale Sjotveit from Chairman of the Asia Pacific Brands Foundation Tan Sri Rainer Althoff (second left) and President of the BrandLaureate Dr KK Johan (right) at the The BrandLaureate Awards.

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy Group CEO Datuk Torstein Dale Sjotveit was recognised as a transformational corporate leader when he was presented with the Brand Icon Leader award at the 2016 Brand Laureate Awards held in Kuala Lumpur recently.

The Transformational Corporate Leader Brand Icon Leadership Award recognises corporate leaders who have made groundbreaking changes to their organisations. It also represents leadership that transcends challenges and lifts their organisations to a higher plateau.

The ceremony was attended by captains of industry, corporate leaders and thought leaders, aimed at giving recognition on brand achievements in Malaysia and beyond.  Syarikat SESCO Berhad CEO, Lau Kim Swee, represented Datuk Torstein to receive the award on his behalf.

Commenting on the award, Datuk Torstein said, “I share this award with the Sarawak Energy team who were willing to be transformed.  It is an honour to be recognised by a prestigious international organisation such as Asia Pacific Brands Foundation.  The BrandLaureate awards is the epitome of brand recognition within the Asia Pacific region and this award gives us pride as it acknowledges the progress that Sarawak Energy has made in recent years.

“My tribute to all Sarawak Energy staff who have worked hard with me in our transformational journey.  This is also made possible with the support and guidance from the Chairman and members of the Board, the State Government and the Chief Minister of Sarawak. Thank you.”

Earlier this year, Sarawak Energy was also honoured for its commitment in pursuing brand excellence when the company won the Most Sustainable Brand Award 2015-2016.

Recipients of The BrandLaureate Award are market leaders with an international footprint.

The award is an acknowledgement of Sarawak Energy’s brand emergence in the region and its positive brand culture.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (100%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of