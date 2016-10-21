SJKC Chung Hua Miri to defend title in Miri primary schools pool

MIRI: Three-time defending champion SJKC Chung Hua Miri will be among the 14 secondary schools competing in the upcoming swimming championship on Oct 29 at the Miri Public Swimming Pool.

The organisers, Miri Amateur Swimming Association (Masa), said there will be a total of 103 swimmers.

They are from SJKC Chung Hua Miri, SJKC Chung Hua Lutong, SJKC Chung Hua Krokop, SJKC Chung Hua Pujut, SJKC Chung San. SK Agama, SK Jalan Bintang, SK Lutong, SK Merbau, SK Pujut Corner, SK ST Joseph, SK Tudan, SR Sri Mawar and SJK North.

“SJKC Chung Hua Miri have been champion for the last three years and had taken the challenge trophy. So we start with a new trophy for this annual event aimed at promoting swimming among primary schools, identifying talents and subsequently recommending them for the on-going Masa Age Group Training Programme,” said a spokesperson for Masa.

The events for both Boys and Girls categories are Primary 1, 2 – 25m breaststroke, backstroke, freestyle, butterfly: Primary 3, 4, 5, 6 – 50m & 100m breaststroke, backstroke, freestyle, butterfly and relay 4x50m open.

Assistant Minister for Land and Air Transportation and Safety Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who is also Assistant Minister of Tourism, has been invited to grace the opening ceremony on Oct 29 at 10am.

Members of the public are invited to watch the championship. Admission is free.