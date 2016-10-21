South Hulu Sungai expands Foods Market

KANDANGAN, South Kalimantan: The South Hulu Sungai Industry, Trade, Cooperatives and SMEs Agency (Disperindagkop and UKM) helps typical food industry expand their market through archipelago bazaar in Taman Mini Indonesia Indah, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Through the national expo on October 19 to 23 all HSS typical food products is expected to be more widely known, said head of Disperindagkop and UKM Sasmi Rifani in Kandangan, Thursday.

HSS opened stand of culinary and expo in the court of Keong Mas Taman Mini Indonesia Indah in Nusantara Expo.

At the expo stand, HSS display a variety of products, such as sasirangan cloth. As for culinary are lamang Kandangan, dodol, nagara peanut, cingkaruk, brown sugar with a variety of flavors, palm sugar, haruan fish crackers, cinnamon and various other products.

“These products taken directly from the District of HSS to be exhibited and sold at the event,” he said.

In fact, he added, at the opening of the Nusantara Expo it distributed a small bag containing a variety of these foods, free of charge to 200 visitors who came to the HSS stand.

The souvenir contained dodol, nagara peanut, cingkaruk, fan as well as a pen that reads HSS department of tourism, as well as brochures that visitors get to know about the potential of HSS District.