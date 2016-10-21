State Library to hold cultural carnival from Oct 29-30

KUCHING: The Sarawak State Library will hold its annual ‘Karnival Sarawakiana’ at its premises here from Oct 29 to 31.

The objective of the cultural carnival themed ‘Tradisi Kita, Khazanah Kita’ (Our Culture, Our Heritage) is to create awareness of the history, culture, indigenous art and knowledge of the state’s various ethnic communities.

This was announced by State Library CEO Rashidah Bolhassan Rashidah at a press conference held at the library’s conference room here yesterday.

Among the events to be held at the carnival are a ‘bermukun’ (community dance and song) competition, traditional cooking demonstration, art exhibition and talks on the state’s cultural heritage. A similar carnival with the same theme was held in Miri on May 21 at the city’s public library, Pustaka Miri.

Rashidah added that the carnival was also to promote the role of the library as an intellectual forum and centre for lifelong learning especially on Sarawak history, culture, arts and indigenous knowledge.

She hoped the carnival would expose Sarawak’s heritage and culture to the world and help preserve them for future generation.