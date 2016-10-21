Three family members among 7 drug suspects detained in Tawau

TAWAU: The Tawau Police Narcotics Investigation Department arrested seven suspects aged between 15 and 55 and seized 135 grams of syabu in two different places here on Wednesday.

District police chief ACP Fadil Bin Marsus said a police team led by Inspector G. Shankar Ganesh arrested four suspicious men who were sitting on the porch of an unnumbered house at Kg Jawa here.

They tried to run away when the police approached them, he said.

The police also seized 13 packets of syabu weighing about 54 grams on the chairs they were sitting, Fadil said, adding that the four had tested positive for drug abuse.

The second arrest, that of three family members, was made at about 9pm at a house at Lorong Haji Sundu, Batu 2, Jalan Apas.

The mother, daughter and son-in-law were detained after the police found about 81 grams of syabu kept in a bag that was hanging on the wall.

Fadil said both cases would be investigated under Section 39(B) of Dangerous Drug Act 1952 and punishable by a mandatory death, if convicted.