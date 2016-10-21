Three nabbed in connection with death of man — Police

SIBU: Three men have been arrested by the police in connection with the death of a 62-year-old man, Nyala Intai, whose body was found lying face down with gunshot wounds at a jungle in Ulu Sg. Masit in Julau last Monday.

One of the suspects, a 40-year-old man, turned himself in yesterday afternoon. Further police investigations led to the arrest of two other suspects who were from the same longhouse as the 40-year-old suspect. Julau police chief DSP Bidol Noyeng said the case will be investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code.

“At the moment, the police investigating teams are still looking for the firearms involved in the shooting,” he added.

At around 3.30pm last Sunday, Nyala went to the jungle near his longhouse at Rantau Pangai, Sg, Mesit to look for wood. When he failed to return home, a search and rescue team of 30 persons comprising policemen, longhouse folk and family members went to look for him.

When his body was found, it had gunshot wounds and was lying face down. His shotgun was found not far from his body.

Initial police investigations revealed that the three suspects could be on a hunting trip at that time.

“However, none of them admitted to firing any shot that could have caused the death of Nyala,” Bidol said. He said a post mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death.