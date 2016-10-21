Top guns headed for Sarikei showdown

SIBU: An array of top local stars will descend on Sarikei for the Club Cue Repok Snooker Invitational to be held at Sarikei Kelab Cue Repok Centre from Oct 29 to Nov 2.

Kuching is sending 11 players, among them the likes of the evergreen James Giam, former Sarawak region champions Rolando Lim and Ricardo Sim.

Sibu, sending the biggest contingent of 18 players spearheaded by the ‘gang’ of four – Mark Yeo, Jee Chau Hui, Sim Hong Hui and Ng Hong Man – are also gunning for the titles but with notable absentee ‘old horse’ Danny Wong, 67, who opted out due to wrist injuries. Danny will however be the tournament referee for the five-day event.

Bintulu is sending four players while Miri will be represented by sole player Jeremy Ku who also aspires to bring home the title.

Home team Sarikei will be represented by seven players, including last year’s Sarawak Closed champion Elvis Wong. The 33-year-old Sarikei born Elvis is also the brains behind the Club Cue Repok Invitational championship that was nurtured one year ago, as the organising chairman.

‘This is the first time Sarikei people can witness the snooker championship on such a scale and hopefully, they will turn up in full force to watch the players showcasing their potting skills and accuracy,” said Elvis.

Elvis decided on this year’s tournament as there were far too few in between.

“Something has to be done, so I decided to pull my resources together and organised this tourney,” he said, adding he was glad it could attract the top guns statewide.

“The presence of all these top players is not only an honour to me but also a drawcard for the snooker fans of Sarikei,’ he noted.

The winner will bring home RM2,500, the first runner-up will get RM1,000 and the two semi-finalists will each pocket RM500. The four quarter-finalists will also get a consolation of RM100 each.

Meanwhile, Mark Yeo, who featured prominently in the past local tournaments and is currently ranked top three in the state, admitted there was no clear favourite.

“All the top players stand a chance to lift the title. It’s a question of the player who make the least mistakes, to win the title.” — by Philip Wong