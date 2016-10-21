Two boys drown in Sandakan

SANDAKAN: Two boys, both aged 10, were found drowned in the sea near Sinora Factory at Batu Sapi Road yesterday afternoon.

Sandakan Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at 2.48pm through MERS999.

They reached the scene on 3.05pm with eight personnels led by PBK2, Hairy Otuh.

In the search and rescue operation, they found the first victim identified as Farhan at 3.15pm while the second victim identified as Fakhrul was found one minute later.

Both boys were unconscious and were rushed to the Hospital Duchess of Kent by the Department EMRS, but were pronounced dead by the hospital.