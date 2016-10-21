Two businessmen charged with giving support to terrorist group

KOTA BHARU: Two businessmen were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday with two counts of giving support to the Daesh militant group.

However, no plea was recorded from Tengku Shukri Che Engku Hashim, 30, and Hizmi Razli Abdul Rahim, 32, after the charges were read out to them before Magistrate Nik Habri Muhamad.

On the first count, Tengku Shukri was charged with knowingly giving support to the Daesh militant group through the ‘Gagak Hitam’ Group Telegram application at PT 1141, Taman Tanjong Mas, Jalan Pengkalan Chepa here at 5.08 pm last March 30.

Hizmi Razli was also charged with doing the same at 12.37 am on the same day at Lot 365, Kampung Pulau Kapas here. They were charged under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code and faced an imprisonment for life, or not more than 30 years, and forfeiture of property used or intended to be used in connection with the commission of the offence, if found guilty.

On the second count, Tengku Shukri was charged with knowingly giving support to the commission of a terrorist act involving the use of explosive with intention to further an ideology, an act that could be regarded as intending to intimidate the public in Malaysia through the ‘amanah (phb) vs pas’ group Telegram application.

The offence was allegedly committed between 3.18 am and 11.27 pm at PT 1141, Taman Tanjong Mas, Jalan Pengkalan Chepa di here on June 28 this year.

Hizmi Razli was also charged with a similar offence, allegedly committed at 3.32 am last June 28 at Lot 365, Kampung Pulau Kapas here.

The charge, under Section 130J(1)(b) of the Penal Court, provides an imprisonment for life, or for a term not exceeding 30 years, or with fine, and forfeiture of any property used in the commission of the offence.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Wong Siew Mun, while Tengku Shukri and Hizmi Razli were represented by lawyer Mohd Hazrin Alif Wahab. The court set Nov 23 for mention. — Bernama