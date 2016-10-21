Uniform colours to rebrand Semporna tourist boats

SEMPORNA: The Ministry of Tourism and Culture Malaysia, Sabah State Office (MOTAC) held a three-day “1Voluntourism: Uniformity of Tourist Boats” programme in collaboration with Semporna Local Tourism Industry Association as a pilot project to unify the colours of tourist boats that are painted white with green stripes like tour buses.

Sixty boats were pre-selected in this programme in conjunction with the image enhancement campaign launched by MOTAC.

Participants were given a brush and paint as a voluntary programme to paint their own boats.

“This is an effort to enhance the tourism image in Semporna. The main idea is to unify the local boat operators to increase their earnings and at the same time reduce illegal activities,” a spokesman for MOTAC said in a statement yesterday.

“As a scenario, there are illegal tour operators taking advantage of the vast increase in popularity of Semporna. They charged RM200 per head just to go to Bohey Dulang. Let’s say they manage to ferry 10 tourists, but the boat operators were only paid RM300 per trip.

“If we unify them under one association, all these illegal activities can be reduced and any legit tour operator that wants to use the boat service has to go through the association with a standard fee.

“And of course the fee will be much higher than offered by illegal operators. This will benefit the local boat operators in terms of earning per trips.”

“The rebranding of tourist boats will also help local enforcement in identifying illegal activities and thus increase the confidence of tourists in the safety of Semporna,” the statement said.

MOTAC said it has been working closely with tourism industry players, especially the NGOs.

We believe strengthening the local association can help the government in implementing programmes.

“We are also planning a campaign with the association with the tagline ‘Tourist First’ aimed at enhancing the image of Semporna as prefered choice for divers worldwide.

“We cannot rely on one segment market (China), thus a campaign is needed to once again promote Sabah as a diving trail for hardcore divers all over the world.

“It is also my hope that once everything is set up, a fund can be collected for the association to upgrade each boat member and we are looking into the Automatic Identification System (AIS). This will definately help the industry.”

Haji Kerino Bin Jalani, the president of Semporna Local Tourism Industry Association, commented that “his association accepted the idea of unifying the boat operators and believe it will benefit the tourism industry in Semporna.

“We are very grateful to MOTAC for choosing Semporna as its first of a kind in Malaysia. Being a pilot project, we hope that we can show a good example and become a role model to other tourism spot related to island and diving site.”

Mad Zafar Bin Mad Zahala, owner of Seahorse Sipadan Scuba Lodge said that “this programme can help licensed operators to utilize the water transportation and hope that it can help reduce negative impact on illegal activities in Mabul.

“We would like to thank the government for its effort in helping local tourism operators like us and welcome future programmes from MOTAC,” he said.