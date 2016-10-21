‘Value of land near Pan Borneo Highway will increase’

SELANGAU: Owners of native customary rights (NCR) land around the Pan Borneo Highway can look forward to an increase in value of their land when the project is completed.

Those who would benefit more from the project would be owners of land acquired to open up new areas for the mega project, said Abdul Rahman Ahmad, a representative of Musyati Mudajaya Joint Venture.

Musyati Mudajaya is the contractor of Package 8 of Pan Borneo Highway project, stretching 65 kilometres from Sungai Kua to Sungai Arip here.

“About 20 per cent from the overall 1,089 kilometres of Pan Borneo Highway involve construction at new areas while 80 per cent will follow the existing road.

“Surely this project will provide employment opportunities to locals and it will also benefit land owners as it will increase their land value in the next five years,” he said at a ‘miring’ ceremony to mark the start of Package 8 of the project here recently.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun was represented by his private secretary Chumang Nyambong at the ceremony.

Also present were Selangau district officer Christopher Ranggau, Sibu Rural District councillor Dali Merawing, Penghulu Thomas Jawa and Penghulu Balai Gara.

Abdul Rahman said the contract for Package 8 of the project, expected to take 48 months to complete, was worth RM1.325 billion.

He thanked the government for having confidence in the company’s capability to take part in the project.

At the same time, he asked locals to give their cooperation to ensure smooth implementation of the project.

“We believe this project will provide better infrastructure and comfort to the people as well as shorten travelling time from town to town in the state,” he said.

The RM16-billion Pan Borneo Highway project spans 1,089 km from Telok Melano in Sematan to Merapoh in Lawas and its construction is divided into 11 packages.

Meanwhile, Chumang conveyed Entulu’s advice for the people not to oppose the project long awaited by many.

She said Entulu had proposed for contractors involved to help clear the new sites for longhouses displaced by the project.

“The minister also advised the people to check properly the amount of proposed compensation to be paid to them before accepting the offer,” she said.