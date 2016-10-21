Washington received no request from Manila to alter cooperation: US official

WASHINGTON: The government of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has made no formal request to modify its cooperation with Washington, despite his declared “separation” from the United States, a US official said Thursday.

The official, who asked to remain unnamed, told AFP “we still have not received any requests through official channels to alter our assistance to or cooperation with the Philippines.”

Duterte met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing, where he said Thursday, “I announce my separation from the United States.”

The Philippines leader is in China for a four-day trip seen as confirming his tilt away from Washington and towards Beijing’s sphere of influence. -AFP