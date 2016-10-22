Adenan to launch National Environment Day at Kuching Waterfront this morning

KUCHING: Kuching is again given the honour to host the national-level celebrations for National Environment Day, seven years after the state capital last hosted the event.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, who himself was once the federal Minister of Natural Resources and Environment will launch the event at the Kuching Waterfront this morning (Oct 22).

Department of Environment (DOE) Sarawak director Azuri Azizah Saedon said the special feature for this year’s celebrations will be choral speaking by three award-winning choral speaking teams.

She said these teams are from SMK St Mary Kuching, SK Bukit Beruang Melaka and SMK Convent Bukit Nenas, and they are scheduled to give entertaining presentations to inculcate love for the environment.

“The National Environment Day will be celebrated simultaneously throughout Malaysia tomorrow (today). This year’s theme is ‘Alam Sekitar Tanggungjawab Semua’ (The Environment is the Responsibility of Everyone), and we aim to make preserving and protecting the environment as the responsibility of all including industries, the public and even political parties,” she said when met at the Kuching Waterfront yesterday.

Azuri Azizah and the department’s deputy director general (development) Ismail Ithnin from Putrajaya had earlier officiated at the flagging off of Kayuhan Hijau 24 Jam, one of the side events for the National Environment Day.

She also said that the Chief Minister was scheduled to hand over the Langkawi Award(Anugerah Langkawi) to the winners at today’s function. The award, introduced since 1991, is aimed at recognising individuals and organisations for significant contributions to the environment.

The winning entries for the innovative and creative products created from recyclable items, organised jointly with Trienekens, will also be displayed at a special booth today.

“We also have lucky draws featuring prizes such as Demak motorcycles and electrical products. There will be exhibition and electronic waste collection, as well as activities such as aerobics and enviro-ride,” she said.

Previously known as National Environment Week, it is now known as National Environment Day following the idea by the current Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar to dedicate one day for this celebration.

Meanwhile, the Kayuhan Hijau 24 Jam was a relay cycling event involving three teams of 15 cyclists who cycle by turns within the period of 24 hours. Their destinations include Serian, Samarahan, Batu Kawa, Matang and Bako before returning to the Waterfront today.