BR1M raised for all categories next year – Najib

Najib (centre) arriving at Parliament to table the Budget 2017. — Bernama photo

Taking into consideration the very positive response and feedback gathered from the recipients, the government will raise the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) for all categories next year.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, in tabling the 2017 Budget in the Dewan Rakyat here yesterday said the payment for households earning a monthly income of less than RM3,000 would be raised from RM1,000 to RM1,200.

“For households earning between RM3,000 and RM4,000, BR1M will be increased from RM800 to RM900.

“For single individuals earning below RM2,000, BR1M will be increased from RM400 to RM450,” he said in tabling the budget titled ‘Ensuring Economic Growth, Inclusive Prudent Spending, Wellbeing of the Rakyat’.

Najib, who is also the Finance Minister, said the Bereavement Scheme would also be continued with the RM1,000 compensation given to the next of kin of BR1M recipients for households and the elderly category.

Overall, he said, the BR1M programme would benefit seven million recipients with an allocation of RM6.8b.

BR1M was first introduced in 2012 which benefited the lower income group, by giving a cash aid of RM500 to the head of households earning RM3,000 and below.

In 2013, BR1M 2.0 was continued and extended to unmarried individuals aged 21 years and above who earned less than RM2,000 per month.

In 2014 BR1M 3.0, for households earning RM3,000 and less per month the aid was raised from from RM500 to RM650, while bachelors aged 21 and above and earning less than RM2,000 per month, the aid would be raised from RM250 to RM300.

BR1M 3.0 was extended to households with a monthly income of between RM3,000 to RM4,000 who received RM450.

In the 2015 Budget, the government had raised the rate of BR1M 4.0 to RM950 from RM650 for households earning RM3,000 and less per month which was paid in three instalments in January, May and September.

For households with a monthly income of between RM3,000 to RM4,000; the government raised the BR1M payment from RM450 to RM750 while for the unmarried individual category aged 21 and above and with an income of not more than RM2,000 per month, the rate was raised from RM300 to RM350.

For the 2016 Budget, BR1M payment for households earning RM3,000 and below was raised from RM950 to RM1,000.

The BR1M payment for households earning between RM3,001 to RM4,000 was raised from RM750 to RM800 while for bachelors aged 21 and above, and earning less than RM2,000 per month, the aid was raised from RM350 to RM400. — Bernama