Budget 2017: Discount incentive for PTPTN borrowers beginning today

The government has decided to give a discount incentive, effective today until the end of next year, to encourage National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) borrowers to repay their loans, the Dewan Rakyat was told yesterday.

Under Budget 2017, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said the incentive involved a 15 per cent discount on the outstanding debt for full settlement.

“Other incentives include a 10 per cent discount for payments of at least 50 per cent of the outstanding debt in a single payment.

“The incentive also includes a 10 per cent discount for repayment through salary deduction or direct debit in accordance with the repayment schedule,” he said. — Bernama