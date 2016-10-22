Construction sector to expand 8.7 per cent in 2016

KUALA LUMPUR: The construction sector is expected to expand 8.7 per cent in 2016 compared to 8.2 per cent last year, said the Ministry of Finance in its 2016/2017 Economic Report yesterday.

The report revealed that the value-add of the construction sector recorded a strong growth of 8.4 per cent in the first half of 2016 (1H16) against 7.6 per cent posted in the same period last year, underpinned by growth in civil engineering works, residential activities and the non-residential sub-sector.

“Overall, these three property sub-sectors contributed the highest share (more than 80 per cent) of all construction activities,” it said.

It also said the total value of construction works completed during the 1H16 expanded 11.4 per cent to RM62 billion with 11,881 projects (Jan-June 2015:11.6 per cent ; RM56 billion;12,158 projects).

Of the total value, civil engineering contributed 33.2 per cent to the construction works, followed by non-residential (32.1 per cent), residential (29.8 per cent) and specialised construction activities (4.9 per cent), it said.

“The civil engineering sub-sector recorded double-digit growth of 21.4 per cent, supported by investments in petrochemical industries and ongoing infrastructure works (Jan-June 2015 : 2.9 per cent).

“Meanwhile, the residential sub-sector grew 10.4 per cent, prompted by steady growth in incoming supply at 13.1 per cent to 816,174 units, (Jan-June 2015:13.5 per cent;10.3 per cent;721,730 units).

The Klang Valley contributed the most, accounting for 26.2 per cent compared to 25.6 per cent in 1H15 due to increasing affordable housing schemes,” it added.

Construction in the non-residential sub-sector, grew at a moderate pace of three per cent in the 1H16 versus 19.8 per cent in the same period last year.

This was due to a further decline in construction starts, particularly in the industrial (-77.1 per cent), shopping complexes (-43.6 per cent) and shops (-36.5 per cent) segments compared to Jan-June 2015 ( -21.5 per cent; 618.7 per cent; 156.7 per cent) .

The private sector continued to dominate construction activity with a share of 66.3 per cent in 1H16. — Bernama