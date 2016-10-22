Cops set up taskforce to hunt down four armed robbers

KUCHING: It is believed that the four individuals responsible for robbing a family of six at a house in Batu Kawah early yesterday have fled across the state’s borders.

It is said that the intruders – all armed and wearing face masks – entered the double-storey corner terraced unit at Taman San Chin along Jalan Tondong around 4am.

Investigation indicated that they could have gained entry through the bathroom window, which had no grille.

The armed robbers then rounded up all six family members into a room and bound their hands using clothes hangers, before ransacking the house for valuable items.

The intruders managed to cart away four mobile phones and two television sets before driving off with two of the house owner’s four-wheel drive vehicles.

None of the robbery victims were injured, but it is estimated that their total loss amounts to RM250,000.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said a taskforce team from the state police headquarters had been deployed to track down the four robbers – all believed to be foreigners.

“The ‘Ops Rantau’ led by the D9 unit of state police headquarters was immediately deployed to track down the suspects, whom we believe have crossed over the state borders after having committed the robbery,” he said.

However, Dev assured the public that the state CID would go all out to apprehend the suspects as soon as possible.

“We will spare no effort in tracking down the perpetrators and bring an end to their crime spree.”