Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomes allocation to assist paddy farmers

KUCHING: Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) welcomes an allocation of RM1.3 billion by the federal government under Budget 2017 to assist paddy farmers including those who plant hill paddy, the majority of whom are in Sarawak.

Its president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, in saying this, nonetheless expressed his hope that the distribution of this assistance which included price subsidy, seeds and fertilisers would go to genuine planters.

“It is my hope that the distribution of assistance will fall to those who are really the paddy planters. Otherwise, it will defeat the purpose if such assistance lands on the wrong people,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Salang, who is also Julau MP, was in the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur yesterday for the tabling of the budget by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

On a related matter, Salang called on Dayak youths to participate and grab opportunities available in the various programmes announced by Najib to assist the B40 group (lower income group). He said Dayak youths could especially look forward to agropreneur programmes to develop their land as well as other entrepreneurship programmes which suit their skills and qualifications.

“We hope our youths will be able to participate and familiarise themselves with the sources of funding for these programmes,” he said.

Under Budget 2017, it was announced by Najib that RM275 million was being allocated for programmes to assist in improving the people’s income especially those under the B40 group.

This included RM100 million for the agropreneur programmes to produce 3,000 young entrepreneurs and expand the Mobilepreneur Programme by Giatmara with an allocation of RM30 million targeting participants using motorcycles.

A further RM100 million is allocated to revitalise the eUsahawan and eRezeki programmes under Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC),

“Overall, I find the the budget very positive despite the difficult global economy. There are also many initiatives announced in this budget to develop the rural areas, which is in line with Sarawak’s rural transformation programmes,” he said.