Dr Sim baffled why MPs voted to downgrade status

KUCHING: SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian is keen to know why the MPs from Sarawak agreed to the amendment to Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution which downgraded the status of Sarawak and Sabah from regions within Malaysia to a state when it was debated on July 12 and July 13, 1976.

“I need to find out who are the people who signed for it and why. How can I answer for them? I don’t even know who were the people who signed it. If those people

(the MPs) are still alive we definitely will go and ask them, why you do that, can you please tell us?”

He told this to reporters after presenting the second phase of flood relief aid at Stapok Community Hall here recently.

“It is childish, immature and inappropriate, how can I answer something I don’t even know. If your father robs the bank or breaks and steals something will you be responsible for it?

“Even the opposition, can they be answerable for their previous leader who has passed away and be responsible for it and resign for it?” he added.

Dr Sim pointed out that he was not involved in politics when the 1976 amendment took place.

“I’m always wondering why all these (rights) were eroding away, what were the circumstances?” he said again.

However, he made it clear that under Team Adenan and the new SUPP under his leadership, the constitution would be reverted to what it was before the amendment in 1976.

He also said the SUPP secretary general would issue a formal statement on the matter.

When asked to comment on Lanang SUPP branch announcing a candidate for the upcoming general election, Dr Sim said everyone could propose their candidate for election.

“Like I said before, the federal election and the state election for me is still about accessing the candidates. Whoever wants to be a candidate must show that they have track record in serving the people.

“This is a federal election, ultimately the final decision rests with the party president and the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.”