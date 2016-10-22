Dr Sim: Fund for Sarawak devt wanting in Budget

Sarawak 

KUCHING: Budget 2017 is a disappointment for Sarawakians as there was no increased allocation to help the state catch up with development in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dr Sim Kui Hian said yesterday.

“This Budget again shows that Sarawak has to ‘compete’ for the goodies with other 12 states. That is the exact reason SUPP wanted Sarawak’s constitutional position as one of the founding regions of the federation of Malaysia to be restored,” he said.

However, Dr Sim said the party was pleased that Budget 2017 is people centric  and the government has set aside allocation for a series of subsidies for street lights, road maintenance, water and power supply and laid out programmes to increase the people’s disposable income.

“We are especially glad with the government’s persistent efforts in helping our young generation through new incentives in PR1MA housing programmes as announced in the budget,” he said.

The SUPP president also pointed out that there was no allocation to boost domestic flights and international flights in Sarawak.

He said air connectivity is essential to its socio-economic development especially for the tourism industry.

