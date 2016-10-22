Filipina sentenced to death for drug trafficking

KUCHING:A Filipino woman was sentenced to death by the High Court here yesterday for trafficking 2.285kg of methamphetamine two years ago.

The accused, Ilag Mary Melanie Cailipan, was sentenced by Justice Alwi Abdul Wahab who found her guilty after ruling that her defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt.

She was found carrying the dangerous drug when detained at Kuching International Airport here at 9.10pm on Nov 17, 2014.

She was detained by Customs Department officers after they screened her luggage.

The accused was convicted under Section 39B(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

She appeared calm upon learning of the decision from an interpreter. She was on transit from Hong Kong to Sabah when the arrest made.

The drug was found inside 131 capacitors weighing 7.907kg.