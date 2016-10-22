Filipino crime gang busted after high-speed car chase

The four suspects at the police station following their arrest. The recovered pouch containing the money. The suspects are seen handcuffed by the roadside after their rented car was intercepted by police near Sri Aman.

KUCHING: Police busted a Filipino crime gang following a high-speed car chase which began at the Betong junction and ended near Sri Aman on Thursday afternoon.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the initial incident occurred in Sarikei around 1.30pm when three Filipino men entered a pet shop at Jalan Nenas and grabbed a pouch containing cash and other valuables belonging to the owner.

“Two of the men distracted the owner by pretending to ask about some items in the shop while the third man snatched a pouch under the counter containing RM11,000 in cash, two mobile phones and personal documents,” he said in a statement received here yesterday.

After the suspects fled in a rented Toyota Vios car driven by a fourth Filipino, the shop owner lodged a police report at Sarikei police station, leading their personnel to post a description of the suspects and their vehicle in the district police Whatsapp group which was then shared with the police Whatsapp group of neighbouring police districts.

Dev Kumar said around 3pm that day, the suspects were spotted by Kanowit CID chief, Inspector Mohd Razif Mohd Yusof, who was driving back to Kanowit after attending a meeting here.

“While at the Betong intersection, Inspector Mohd Razif spotted the car matching the description of the one used by the suspects speeding towards Sri Aman.

“He immediately made a U-turn and gave chase while alerting his CID counterparts in Sri Aman for assistance to intercept the vehicle,” he said.

A high-speed chase ensued after the suspects realised they were being followed and continued until they were intercepted by the Sri Aman Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) unit and CID team led by Inspector Amir Wahid at Wong Padong, just before Sri Aman.

Police then conducted a search of the car and recovered the stolen pouch containing the cash and mobile phones.

Initial investigations revealed the suspects, aged 36 to 44 years, all hailed from Manila and possessed valid travel documents, with one of them entering the state early this month and the other three following suit in mid-October.

Dev Kumar attributed the speedy arrest of the foreigners — roughly two hours after the commission of the crime — to quick dissemination of information, alertness, and quick-thinking, along with the close cooperation between CID personnel in three police districts.

“This is the first time a group of Filipino criminals have been arrested in the state and we believe they had just begun their crime spree.

“I congratulate Inspector Mohd Razif for his alertness and quick-thinking, as well as the teams from Sri Aman led by Inspector Amir Wahid, for stopping the suspects in their tracks,” he added.

All four suspects were yesterday escorted to Sarikei for remand and further investigation.