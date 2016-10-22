Fina prestige puts S’wak on world GP circuit

Manyin sounds the gong to declare open the Fina World Diving Grand Prix Championships at the newly-named Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre yesterday while (from second right) Brooker, Chen, Kameri, national dive queen Pandelela Rinong Pamg and Karim look on. — Photos by Chimon Upon Chiew Yi Wei of Malaysia makes a dive during the men’s 3m springboard preliminary round yesterday.

KUCHING: Sarawak is deeply honoured to host the Fina World Diving Grand Prix at the Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre in Petra Jaya from Oct 21-23, said Minister of Youth, Sports and Solidarity Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong at the opening ceremony of the three-day competition yesterday.

“The Fina World Diving Grand Prix is a prestigious competition where only 12 countries in the world are invited to host it,” said Manyin who was representing Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

“The competition is organised by Fina for eight to nine times in Europe, US and Asia every year. This is definitely the first time that it is organised outside Kuala Lumpur and the first time it is organised in Sarawak,” he said.

“The events are organised to promote diving to a bigger audience. Fina recognises that diving is very different from other aquatic sports like swimming which has all the age groups and tiers in years of competition. As such, this competition provides the platform for world-class competition to be circulated around the world audience instead of only the big games like Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games,” he added.

“As this is the first time that our newly completed Sarawak Aquatic Centre is hosting a World Grand Prix, we are indeed very honoured to have 43 divers from eight countries including ten divers from Malaysia, China (12), US (6), Canada (5), Singapore (2), Hong Kong (2), Russia (2) and Australia (4).

He said his ministry had taken the initiative to work closely with Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (Asum) and Amateur Swimming Association of Sarawak (Asas) to ensure that it is organised with total success.

“Our ministry takes pride in working closely with sports governing bodies to raise the bar of sporting achievements for our athletes. It is also vitally important for state government bodies to be fully aware of our sports development so we can also play a pivotal role in our pursuit of sporting excellence,” he said.

In closing remarks, Manyin urged the divers and officials to take time to visit places of tourist interest such as the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre.

He also commended the dedicated and diligent efforts of the divers, organising committee, technical officials, all agencies, volunteers, the media and most of all, the sponsors. “Without your support, this event will not be a success,” he said.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, permanent secretary to Ministry of Youth, Sports and Solidarity Kameri Affandi, Asum secretary Mae Chen, Fina technical diving committee head Eric Raymond Brooker, Asas president Dato Wee Hong Seng and Sarawak Sports Corporation CEO cum Sarawak State Sports Council director Dr Ong Kong Swee.