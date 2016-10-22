Govt revenue expected to grow 3.4 per cent in 2017

Government revenue collection is expected to grow by 3.4 per cent to RM219.7 billion in 2017, contributed by a higher collection of tax revenue, largely from companies income tax.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in the Economic Report 2016/2017 released yesterday that non-oil related revenue continued to be the major contributor to total revenue with a share of 86.2 per cent, attributed mainly to higher goods and services tax collection of RM40 billion.

It said the fiscal deficit is expected to decline to 3.0 per cent in 2017 from 3.1 per cent this year as public sector reform would be accelerated to further strengthen fiscal management and improve public service delivery.

“The government will continue to consolidate its fiscal position in 2017, while promoting economic growth and implementing people-centric programmes and projects,” it added.

Federal government expenditure is expected to increase 3.4 per cent to RM260.8 billion from RM252.1 billion this year with 82.4 per cent allocated for operating expenditure (OE) and the remaining or development expenditure (DE).

It said emoluments which formed the largest component of OE would be allocated RM77.4 billion, while charged expenditure – it includes debt service charges, retirement charges and transfers to states- would amount to RM58.7 billion with supplies and services expected at RM32 billion.

Subsidies and social assistance will continue to be provided with an allocation of RM22.4 billion.

As for development expenditure, the MOF said RM46 billion would be allocated for DE in 2017 with 56.2 per cent of it being for the economic sector, followed by the social (26.5 per cent), security (11.5 per cent) and general administration (5.8 per cent).

It said allocation for the economic sector would be utilised mainly for upgrading physical infrastructure such as roads and public transport to enhance access and connectivity, as well improving telecommunication and energy infrastructure, particularly in rural areas.

A sum of RM12.2 billion would be allocated to the social sector to provide a better quality of life for the people. It includes RM5.9 billion for the education and training subsector and aimed at building a progressive and inclusive society, RM1.5 billion for improved health facilities, services for the people as well as RM900 million for the housing sub-sector.

It said the security sector, which comprised defence and internal security, would be provided RM5.3 billion to enhance the capability, capacity of the Armed Forces and police through the construction and upgrading of facilities and equipment.

For the general administration sector, it said the government would allocate RM2.7 billion for upgrading government facilities and information and communications technology nationwide. — Bernama