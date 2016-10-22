Guidelines for awnings to ensure safety and liability

MIRI: The Miri City Council (MCC) has decided to provide guidelines for the installation of awnings at shop houses and commercial buildings.

Mayor Adam Yii said this would mitigate the problem of illegal awnings put up by business owners at their premises in the city.

“The issue on illegal awnings not only happened in Miri, it is a nationwide problem faced by all local authorities throughout the country.

“The council is aware that taking enforcement action alone would not reduce the number of illegal awning structures in the city.

“That’s why we took the friendly approach to regulate these unauthorised awnings by setting a new application guidelines,” he said after presenting a set of awning guidelines to the owners of unauthorised awning structures at Waterfront Commercial Centre yesterday.

He added that the new guidelines were to regulate the installation of awnings.

“The main objective of the guidelines was to ensure the structure is safe for the public.”

The mayor encouraged all owners of unauthorised awnings to come forward to the council and apply for authorisation.

He said the council would approve their applications on the condition that the structures met the guidelines set by the council.

Yii advised owners to dismantle the unauthorised awnings if the structures were found to be unsafe to the public.

“Under these new guidelines, the public safety liability is the owner’s responsibilities and proper drainage must be provided to the satisfaction of the council.

“Hence, the owner will be advised to insure the awning in case of any unforeseen situations.”

Yii added that the council would impose advertisement charges for awnings with advertisements.

Also present were councilor Peter Chia and councilor Sardon Zainal.