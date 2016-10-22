Keeping stress under control

STRESS – we all experience it during situations that go beyond our ability to cope with the demands placed on us. It can be in school, in the workplace or even at home.

Because stress is not a one-time occurrence, it can take a toll on our physical, mental and emotional wellbeing if we keep on ignoring it.

It is therefore vital for us to learn how to manage stress so that we can grow as better individuals with an ability to overcome difficulties more positively. Here are some tips to help keep your stress under control.

Identify your triggers

You’re stuck in traffic during a morning commute, and you’re angry and irritated by the high number of vehicles on the road or the recklessness of other drivers, unaware that the stress could have stemmed from an argument with a family member at home or the heavy workload that awaits you in your workplace.

One way to identify your stressors is to keep a stress journal, where you note down stressful events and your response to them. With patterns and common themes found in your regular entries, you can develop better coping mechanisms for the future.

Adopt a healthy lifestyle

Stressful events put your body on high alert, and if you’re constantly in that state, your body’s natural defenses will wear down, making you susceptible to various health complications.

Instead of relying on temporary relievers such as smoking, drinking or binge-eating, consider healthier options – adopt a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, get enough sleep, find time to relax and have fun. In the long run, your body will thank you for allowing it to recharge in time for another distressing situation.

Engage with others

Talking to people whom you trust helps too, giving you the opportunity to express your feelings and concerns on your problems. It’s important to remember that opening up to others doesn’t make you weak or a burden.

These people such as family members, friends, and co-workers do not necessarily need to solve the problems, but they need to be good listeners.

Change your approach

With the rush of modern life, you might have the tendency to push forward without stopping to look at what is around you, thereby influencing your narrow approach in handling stressful situations.

But by being mindful of yourself, your surroundings and the present, you could develop new perspectives on life, making you a better person in managing stress.

So instead of dealing with every problem, avoid unnecessary ones. Instead of taking charge of everything, let go of trying to control the uncontrollable and respond positively and realistically to those you can.

This is a weekly column by SarawakYES! – an initiative driven by Faradale Media-M Sdn Bhd and supported by Angkatan Zaman Mansang (Azam) Sarawak – to provide advice and stories on the topics of education and careers to support Sarawakians seeking to achieve their dreams. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.