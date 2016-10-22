Labuan to have RM7 mln international racing track

LABUAN: Labuan is set to become a motorcycling enthusiast destination with the construction of the Labuan International Motorsports Circuit early next year.

Costing RM7 million, the project will be built on a five-acre site in Kiansam in two phases and scheduled to be completed in 2018.

Labuan Umno youth chief Rafi Ali Hassan said phase 1 involved an allocation of RM3 million through the Implementation Coordination Unit (under the Prime Minister’s Department).

“We applied for the project five years ago on the request of the Labuan youth and its approval was granted recently,” he told a press conference after attending the Labuan Rugby Carnival Welcoming Dinner here last night.

Rafi who is also political secretary to Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, said phase 2 involving an allocation of RM4 million would feature tracks for race pit, go-cart, mini GP, drag strip, pocket bike, supermoto and superbike.

Other facilities include a grandstand with hill stand seating, paddock, administrative building and retail premises.

“The circuit is strategically located and close to Labuan halal hub. Future 4X4 projects and motocross extreme games on a 20 acre site adjacent to the circuit are also in the pipeline.

“As such, we will propose for the Kiansam area to be gazetted as a motorcycling sports hub soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, the one-kilometre circuit which can host at least seven types of racing event will be built in adherence to international standards.

“We also want the circuit to provide a brighter future for our youth via a safer racing environment; we are aiming to add motorcycling sports as another tourism product in Borneo, particularly Labuan,” Rafi said. – Bernama