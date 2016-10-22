Sarawak 

Land & Survey foils illegal activity on state land

The machinery seized during the operation.
An excavator seized in the operation.

KUCHING: Land and Survey Department has foiled an illegal activity on state land in Bau on Wednesday and seized two heavy machinery as exhibits.

In a separate incident, two heavy machinery were also seized at Bukit Tunggal in Sibu for a similar activity on Tuesday.

Both raids were conducted following their surveillance and the cases are being investigated under Section 32A of the State Land Code(Chapter 81).

Members of the public are advised to refer to the Land and Survey Department before carrying out dredging activity or moving soil or rocks to avoid any action taken by the department’s enforcement unit.

Members of the public are advised to inform the department through their direct line 082-444111 (Land and Survey Department headquarters) or their service centre website at www.talikhidmat.sarawak.gov.my on any information on such activities.

