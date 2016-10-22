Luctor Emergo go tops with goal spree

KUCHING: Luctor Emergo went on another scoring spree in the fourth week of the inaugural TNB Sarawak Hockey League at the Sarawak Hockey Stadium along Jalan Padungan last Sunday.

They hammered 19 goals past winless SMK Green Road to move up to the top of the table standings on 12 points with a superior goal difference over Project Park All Divisions (PPA) who also collected 12 points from four wins.

Luctor Emergo’s goal tally is 44 goals against three conceded while PPA have scored 41 goals and conceded two.

They will meet in Sunday’s solitary game to decide who will finish tops in the six-team league for the Women’s Open category. The result will not impact the two teams as they will meet again in the final next weekend (Oct 29).

In the match against SMK Green Road, Shahrulina drew the first blood for Luctor Emergo in the second minute before completing her hat-trick with goals in the 13th and 15th minutes. Syarhida stole the thunder when she banged in eight goals, the highest number of goals scored by a player so far in the tournament, in the seventh, 11th, 20th, 32nd, 38th, 48th, 51st and 56th minutes.

The other hat-trick scorer was Nur Najima Zulaikha while Vantorriyana contributed two goals, and Christin Ela, Jospehine and Suhaila each found the net once. SMK Green Road’s consolation goal was scored by Nur Siti Aishah.

In today’s Boys’ Under-17 semi-finals, Group A leaders SMK Paku will play Group B second placed team Sakura while SMK Bako will face Group B leaders SMK Penrissen.

The other two matches will be between SMK Green Road and 1Mas U15 in the Women’s Open and the final Men’s Open league match between MTOB and IPG Batu Lintang. — by Ting Tieng Hee