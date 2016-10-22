Malaysia capable of tabling best budget in uncertain world economy — Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is still capable of tabling the best budget for the people despite the uncertain global economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the 2017 Budget tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday took into account the distribution for all categories and sectors.

“On behalf of the cabinet ministers, I congratulate the Prime Minister for a down-to-earth budget although we know we are losing revenue from petroleum-based resources.

“However, what was tabled reflected that we are still capable of giving a fair distribution to all sectors,” he told reporters after the tabling of the 2017 Budget, at the Dewan Rakyat here.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, expressed his gratitude as the security sector continued to be given priority with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) receiving a substantial budget.

He said the RM80 million allocation to provide uniforms to Rela members also demonstrated the Prime Minister’s concern to see that the Rela volunteers were present throughout the country to assist the security and enforcement agencies in maintaining national security.

A total of RM12.8 billion was allocated for the Home Ministry, including RM8.7 billion for the police in the 2017 Budget.

On National Transformation 2050 (TN50) to develop the country within three decades, Ahmad Zahid said he gave full support for the introduction of the programme as it was important in ensuring the future generation developed the national direction together with the government.

“In the year 2057, our country will be on the eve of its 100th year of independence, the new national transformation will certainly be needed so that the present generation Y as well as the generation Z, and the alfa generation that would emerge, would have a stake together in moulding the country,” he said.

Asked on the budget for the Prime Minister’s Department, Ahmad Zahid pointed out that it was not an allocation for the Prime Minister’s Office, on the other hand it involved 90 agencies under the department. — Bernama