MoU inked to develop entrepreneurship skills

SIBU: University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with iCube Innovation Sdn Bhd yesterday – another step towards creating entrepreneurship skills among students of UCTS.

UCTS vice-chancellor Professor Dato Dr Abdul Hakim Juri and founder cum chairman of iCube Innovation Sdn Bhd Patrick CJ Liew signed the MoU in the presence of Assistant Minister for Workforce Development and Training Datu Len Talif Salleh.

Speaking before the signing ceremony, Len Talif said it was important not just to create employable graduates, but graduates with innovative skills.

“We cannot just teach students to graduate well in the university, but we need to build business people and that is why these students need guidance to succeed. We cannot build business people without mentoring them in their business ventures,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Hakim said UCTS aimed not just to create graduates, but graduates with entrepreneurship skills.

“We want our graduates to become entrepreneurs. This is necessary to strengthen our economy and some young people here can be very good business people in the future,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, through the partnership, iCube opens doors to workshop, training, talks, seminars, and events related to entrepreneurship grooming, e-commerce development, business coaching, leadership building and more. The aim is to provide aspiring young entrepreneurs with expanded access to relevant information and potential opportunities.

Since Aug 2015, iCube has also signed MoUs with Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak (Bumiputra) Sarawak (Tegas), Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (MaGIC), FAME International College, Technology College Sarawak (TCS), OurYouth.my, Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) and Sarawak Entrepreneur Association (SEA), while iCube was awarded with MSC Incubator Status by Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDeC).

iCube Innovation is an innovative business incubator, the first and largest of its kind in East Malaysia, with 10,000sqft of dynamic co-working space designed to facilitate the creation of start-up companies and nurture the growth of youth entrepreneurs.

Aside from providing a fully furnished space and essential office facilities, iCube Innovation also provides advantageous trainings and workshops as part of its mission to create networking and bridge the gap between entrepreneurs, government bodies and private sectors.

Director of centre of quality assurance/R&D of UCTS, Professor Datin Dr Napsiah Ismail and iCube Innovation Sdn Bhd operation manager and director Melvin Liew were also present at the MoU-signing ceremony.