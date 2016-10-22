Myanmar worker killed in freak accident at brick plant

KUCHING: A Myanmar national was killed in a freak incident which occurred inside a brick manufacturing factory at Jalan Puncak Borneo here around 2.15pm yesterday.

It is believed that the 31-year-old lost his balance and fell into an earth-grinding machine, while its blades were still running.

A co-worker, who witnessed the horrific incident, rushed over to switch off the machine but it was too late.

Upon being alerted, state Fire and Rescue Department personnel were despatched to the scene. It took them about an hour to extricate the remains of the worker out of the machine.

It is learned that the deceased man was employed by the company last year.

His remains were sent by police to Sarawak General Hospital. For now, the case is being classified as sudden death.