Sarawak 

One of two suspected robbers held for questioning

The suspect (left) being escorted to a commercial crime office at Miri police headquarters for questioning.

The suspect (left) being escorted to a commercial crime office at Miri police headquarters for questioning.

MIRI: Police yesterday morning arrested a man suspected of robbing under hypnosis a foreign couple from a neighbouring country early this month.

It was learnt that the suspect was arrested inside a premises selling plastic products in Piasau, where he and his accomplice had hypnotised the couple around 10.30am.

The premises workers recognised the suspects, and alerted others.

They arrested the suspect with the help of other workers but his accomplice escaped.

They later handed the suspect over to the police who detained him for questioning.

Early this month, two foreigners (husband and wife) were reported to have been hypnotised by two men into handing over more than B$1,000 (Brunei Dollars).

Fortunately, the complainant managed to obtain CCTV footage from the shop of the suspects walking out from the shop after ‘robbing’ the complainant and her husband.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of