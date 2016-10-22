One of two suspected robbers held for questioning

MIRI: Police yesterday morning arrested a man suspected of robbing under hypnosis a foreign couple from a neighbouring country early this month.

It was learnt that the suspect was arrested inside a premises selling plastic products in Piasau, where he and his accomplice had hypnotised the couple around 10.30am.

The premises workers recognised the suspects, and alerted others.

They arrested the suspect with the help of other workers but his accomplice escaped.

They later handed the suspect over to the police who detained him for questioning.

Early this month, two foreigners (husband and wife) were reported to have been hypnotised by two men into handing over more than B$1,000 (Brunei Dollars).

Fortunately, the complainant managed to obtain CCTV footage from the shop of the suspects walking out from the shop after ‘robbing’ the complainant and her husband.