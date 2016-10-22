Overwhelming response to UCSI’s Next Big Chef contest

KUCHING: The Next Big Chef (NBC) cooking competition organised by UCSI University Sarawak Campus received overwhelming response from schools around here.

Some 111 teams from 14 schools had gone through the selection rounds, which started early this year, said UCSI University Sarawak Campus chief operating officer Mukvinder Kaur Sandhu.

She said of the total number, 42 teams made it to the quarterfinal before they were trimmed down to 18 semifinalists.

“Six teams will make it to the ultimate three-hour grand finale at 5.30pm tomorrow (Sunday),” she said at the launch of the competition at Boulevard Shopping Mall here yesterday.

Schools that had taken part in the competition are SMK St Mary, SMK Penrissen, SMK Jalan Arang, Chung Hua Middle School No. 1, SMK DPHA Gapor, SMK Sungai Tapang, SMK Lake, SMK Padungan, SMK Bandar Kuching No.1, SMK St Teresa, Chung Hua Middle School No.3, SMK Bandar Samariang and SMK St Thomas.

Mukvinder said NBC Season 4 had revolutionised the competition to be more challenging for the participants, adding that the types of challenges included participants’ skill and creativity in ingredient preparation, meal preparation, taste tests and signature dish preparations.

“Apart from that,n time and financial management will be judged as part of the criteria,” she said.

Judges for the grand finals will be executive chef Azhari Aziz from Riversdie Majestic and Masterchef Asia finalist Jasbir Kaur.

Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Kijan Ipang, who represented Early Childhood Education and Family Development Assistant Minister Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali officiated at the opening ceremony. Also present were president of MyCenTHE Associate Professor Dr Kashif Hussain and a representative from the Malaysia Pepper Board (MPB).

Exhibition booths were also set up to showcase UCSI students’ culinary and barista skills and MPB which shares Sarawak pepper knowledge and products.