Poisoning of animals on the increase?

WITH the speed that news gets round these days, there is clearly more news about the malicious poisoning of free-roaming animals. I don’t use the general term ’stray’ here because from reading online posts, some of the animals that have ingested the poison have been pets and some have been strays.

Have you seen a dog or cat that has been poisoned? There is usually foam at the mouth, coupled with bleeding from the mouth and nose, and sometimes the posterior. The animal’s legs are usually straight and rigid from the muscle spasms caused by the poisoning. The most common poison used is rat poison, which the perpetrator laces pet food with.

Ingestion of large amounts of rat poison causes swelling of the fluids in the brain and this results in muscle tremors and seizures. It also affects the kidneys and liver and causes oxygen deficiency; the animal may also die of asphyxiation or exhaustion during the seizures.

Unfortunately cats may eat rodents that have been killed by poisoning, so if you do choose to use this method for rodent control in your homes, do be watchful for dead rodents so that you can clear the carcasses away properly before your cat or dog gets them.

If you suspect that your pet has ingested something toxic, then you must get it to the vet immediately! If you do not have immediate access to the vet, then try to induce vomiting by giving your pet a strong dose of salt. They might not be able to swallow, so quickly dilute salt in water and use a syringe, squirting the mixture from the back teeth and down its throat. After this, you may crush some charcoal tablets (activated carbon) and mix this with water and administer it in with a syringe in the same manner.

The activated carbon helps to prevent the poison from being absorbed from the stomach into the body.

The best way of preventing your pet from being exposed to such a hateful crime is to ensure that your pets are kept safely within your own compound.

Many of these spiteful people do not know that it is indeed a crime under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Laws of Sarawak.

This is considered baiting of an animal, and is an offence that carries a penalty of a fine not exceeding RM2,000 and/or imprisonment not exceeding six months under the current Sarawak law.

Under the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which has yet to be adopted by our state, any person who administers any poisonous or injurious drug, or causes any poisonous or injurious drug or substance to be taken by any animal, shall be liable to a fine of not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM100,000, or to imprisonment for a term not more than three years, or both!

The Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) has had several cases of poisoning of their dogs occurring at the shelter, and we have had to install higher fences to prevent the dogs from climbing out (for they are very acrobatic in their climbing abilities) and also to prevent perpetrators from throwing in poisoned food.

SSPCA has lodged several police reports on these cases so that police would have these on record. There is still a cash reward being offered for information leading to the conviction of these vicious murderers.

The only humane method of controlling and eventually reducing the number of strays roaming around is through effective Capture Neuter Vaccinate and Return (CNVR) programmes which SSPCA is now working on with the relevant authorities.

Unfortunately three of our CNVR dogs, with tipped ears and wearing bright green plastic chain-link CNVR collars, were poisoned in the 1TJ area in the past two weeks.

These animals had already been neutered and therefore, could no longer breed and lead to the increase of abandoned puppies.

SSPCA would like to remind members of the public that baiting and poisoning of cats and dogs is a punishable crime. SSPCA would also like to inform the public that the councils such as Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) do not use poison as bait for strays as they know it is against the law.

SSPCA is working closely with the councils in terms of training them on the humane dog capture methods, which they will most likely be implementing in 2017.

Should any member of the public suspect someone is laying out poisoned food, please take a photo of the food (and then dispose of it properly) and if possible, take a photo of the person putting the food out.

But remember not to endanger yourself! Then, immediately go and lodge a police report and request that your report be investigated.