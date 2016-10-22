RM10 billion for subsidies to ease cost of living

Najib showing his bag containing his text of speech for the 2017 Budget before tabling it in Parliament. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is allocating RM10 billion in subsidy for the rakyat to ease their cost of living.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, when tabling the 2017 Budget in parliament yesterday, said the allocation comprised fuel subsidies including cooking gas, toll charges and public transport.

“To assist padi farmers, the government will allocate RM1.3 billion to subsidise padi price, seeds and fertilisers, including for hill padi,” he added.

Najib, who is also Finance Minister, said as an incentive for registered rubber smallholders, the government would implement the purchase of floor price with an allocation of RM250 million.

As an additional measure, he said, the government would introduce Rainy Season Assistance of RM200 monthly for three months, namely November, December and January to benefit 440,000 rubber tappers and smallholders.

To ease the cost of living of 57,000 fishermen, the monthly allowance of RM200 to RM300 will be continued, he added. — Bernama