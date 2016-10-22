Latest News Nation 

RM400 rebate for Proton Iriz ride-sharing drivers to benefit B40

While most car buyers in East Malaysia looked for manual transmission cars, the entry of Proton Iriz has led the market to migrate into the auto transmission segment which augurs well for the group.

A convoy of Proton vehicles, with the Proton Iriz in the foreground. File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed rebate of RM400 under the 2017 Budget for individuals who purchase Proton Iriz in their quest to become ride-sharing drivers stands to benefit the bottom 40 per cent household income group (B40).

In a statement today, PROTON Holdings Bhd (Proton) said it was the first time the company was offering a rebate in collaboration with ride-sharing companies.

“We are excited to be part of the ride-sharing industry as the move is seen as a vision to drive Malaysia forward through technological innovation and create economic opportunities for many in the country.

“We are thankful to the government for its clear objective in supporting the national car in its effort to spur the automotive industry as this initiative provides tangible growth and economic opportunities,” it said. – Bernama

