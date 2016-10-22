Nation 

Scholarship programmes continued to strengthen higher education

Scholarship programmes under several ministries have been continued in order to enhance and strengthen the higher education sector.

According to the Economic Report 2016/17 released by the Finance Ministry, a total of RM684 million was expended, benefitting 48,830 students involving various scholarship under the Public Service Department (JPA), as at end-August.

The programmes under JPA include the National Scholarship Programme, Special Engineering Programme, Bursary Programme, Post-Bursary Programme, Domestic Degree Programme that are convertible loans while the B40 Bursary Programme is a full scholarship.

According to the report, a total of RM133.1 million was allocated for scholarship under the Ministry of Education (MOE) through Federal Scholarship Programme, Bursary Programme and Excellent Student Programme which has also benefited 159,483 students in the same period.

A total of RM62.2 million was disbursed for Bumiputera Academic Training Scheme (SLAB), Sub-Specialisation and Post-Doctoral (SKPD), My Brain Science, Sports and Commonwealth programmes which comes under the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), benefitting 2,307 students. — Bernama

