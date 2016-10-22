Send children to schools, Penguang urges parents

MARUDI: Parents here are urged to send their children to schools so that they can contribute to nation-building and most importantly to uplift their and their family’s economic standing when they are gainfully employed later.

Giving this message was Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil when he officiated at the opening of SK Sg Peking’s family day yesterday.

He said children these days should aim for higher education, even to the university level, to be on par with other communities.

“We have to work together with the school’s parent-teacher association and apart from excelling in the academics students must also excel in sports.

“The government acknowledges that schools in rural areas are lacking in many things but that is not an excuse not to do our best in whatever we do.

“We must prove to others that we too can do things like our urban counterparts,” he said.

Penguang later presented an MRP grant of RM10,000 to the PTA of the school to run their many activities.

The headmaster Siew Choon Weng and a representative from the Education Department Jok Ipoi also spoke at the function which was also attended by Lapok SAO Belayong Pok and Penghulu Nyadang Rengkang.